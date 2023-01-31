LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill officers who responded to a burglary.

According to Lititz Police, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Broad Street around 8:10 p.m. on January 30.

The resident reported to police that an unknown man entered their home through the back door and also entered two of the victim’s vehicles before leaving.

Officers located a man matching the suspect’s description who police identified as Brian Fines.

Lititz Police say Fines allegedly pushed an officer and ran a short distance before being apprehended. Police say Fines allegedly made threats to assault and kill the officers.

Fines was taken to the Lancaster County Booking Center and arraigned for burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, terroristic threats, and evading arrest.

Because he does not have strong ties to the community and to ensure he appears in court, Fines was held at the Lancaster County Prison without bail.