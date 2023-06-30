LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man who was arrested in a sting focusing on the online solicitation of sex in children was sentenced on Friday, June 30.

Jeffrey Fralich, 69, of Lititz, was sentenced to spend between one and a half and five years in prison by Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker, according to the District Attorney’s office. Following his release, Fralich will spend five years on probation.

Nine people were arrested in 2022 after the FBI paired up with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) and created multiple prostitution advertisements to investigate online solicitation of sex in minors, according to a news release.

The DA’s office said that Fralich paid $450 to have sex with a decoy being posed by investigators online who he thought was a 12-year-old. Fralich’s phone number was used to ping him as the one talking to the decoy, and it also matched the address that he wanted the “child” to come to.

Before being sentenced, Fralich pleaded guilty to his charges of attempted corruption of minors, solicitation to commit corruption of minors, attempted patronization of a victim of sexual servitude, solicitation to commit patronizing a victim of sexual servitude, criminal use of a communication facility, and criminal solicitation to commit sexual abuse of children.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller.