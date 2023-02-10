LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lititz faces charges, including Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, according to the Lititz Borough Police Department.

According to police, 28-year-old Derek Alan Manz of Lititz allegedly had unlawful sexual contact with a young child.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a criminal complaint, police spoke to the alleged victim who reported being inappropriately touched by Manz.

Lititz Police also responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Marion Street for an assault. Police say Manz allegedly physically assaulted a woman at the residence, resulting in physical injury.

After the alleged assault, Manz was not immediately located and an arrest warrant was obtained, police say. Manz later self-surrendered for both incidents and was arraigned on the charges.

Manz was charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Simple Assault.

According to court records, Manz was released on $150,000 bail.