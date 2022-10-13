LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lititz man has pled guilty to 27 charges, including rape of a child and multiple other sex crimes.
According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Melvin R. Petersheim of Integrity Drive entered a guilty plea for the following charges:
- Two counts of rape of a child
- One count of statutory sexual assault
- Three counts of aggravated indecent assault
- Four counts of unlawful contact with a minor
- Two counts of incest of a minor
- Three counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13
- Two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16
- Four counts of corruption of minors
- Four counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13
- Two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16
On Nov. 1, 2021, Manheim Township Police received a child welfare report from Lancaster County Children & Youth. Subsequent interviews with the victims revealed and detailed the abuse, the District Attorney’s office noted. The abuse allegedly took place between 2012 and 2021.
The District Attorney’s office states that Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Petersheim on a later date after a Sexually Violent Predator determination is made.
The maximum possible sentence is 339 years in prison.