LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lititz man has pled guilty to 27 charges, including rape of a child and multiple other sex crimes.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Melvin R. Petersheim of Integrity Drive entered a guilty plea for the following charges:

Two counts of rape of a child

One count of statutory sexual assault

Three counts of aggravated indecent assault

Four counts of unlawful contact with a minor

Two counts of incest of a minor

Three counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13

Two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16

Four counts of corruption of minors

Four counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13

Two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16

On Nov. 1, 2021, Manheim Township Police received a child welfare report from Lancaster County Children & Youth. Subsequent interviews with the victims revealed and detailed the abuse, the District Attorney’s office noted. The abuse allegedly took place between 2012 and 2021.

The District Attorney’s office states that Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Petersheim on a later date after a Sexually Violent Predator determination is made.

The maximum possible sentence is 339 years in prison.