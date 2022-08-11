LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show is taking place this Saturday, August 13. Here is some information provided by The Lititz Borough Police Department to help you make the most of your trip.

The Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. It is located on 21 N Broad Street in Lititz.

The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched back in 1979, originally showcasing local vendors. Now this craft show is one of the largest in the east coast and showcases roughly 700 crafters from all over the United States and Canada. This event brings up upwards of 50,000 people, so be prepared to be one of many attending the show.

The Lititz Borough Police Department posted some sarcastic and fun reminders to their Facebook to help craft show goers make the best of their experience, while keeping others around them safe and happy.

The LBPD reminds residents of Lititz who aren’t fans of the crowds to evacuate the area for the day. If you are a visitor for the day, the LBPD makes a strong emphasis on traffic laws at the event. It is extremely important that you remember not to block driveways, roadways, alleyways, sidewalks, fire hydrants, handicap spaces, parking in intersections, etc.

According to the Facebook post by LBPD tickets will also be given for illegal parking and there will be no excuses. It is also important to follow the rules regarding barricades.

“If you’re the wisenheimer that doesn’t heed the previous advice and gets out of your vehicle to attempt to move the barricade, or simply drive around the barricade, just know that the LBPD Barricade Ninja Strike Team has been itching to get to work, they’ve been bored with all the activities getting cancelled this past year,” stated the LBPD on their Facebook post.