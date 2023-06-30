HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A lobster food truck franchise that was featured on the hit TV show Shark Tank, will soon be unveiling a new Harrisburg area food truck.

Cousins Maine Lobster was first founded back in 2012 by real-life cousins, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac. According to the company, shortly after their founding, they appeared on the popular television series called Shark Tank, where the cousins ended up ‘making a deal’ with Barbara Corcoran.

Following the Shark Tank deal, the cousins began franchising their lobster food truck, which now brings Maine lobster to over 40 cities across the country.

The new Cousins Maine Lobster food truck that will soon be rolling through the Midstate is owned and operated by franchise owners Cindy and Peter Sztankovits. According to the company, this couple first began running a lobster food truck out of Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pa. back in 2019.

Since the couple’s franchise launch, they have now grown to own and operate three Cousins Maine Lobster food trucks that run out from northern New Jersey and Philadelphia to Allentown, Pa.

Recently, the franchise owners announced that their newest food truck will now operate out of the Harrisburg area.

“We wanted to establish a deeper presence throughout Pennsylvania and this expansion has allowed us to increase our ability to expose more consumers to the Cousins Maine Lobster brand and lobster rolls,” Cindy Sztankovits explained. “Last year we took one of our food trucks on tour to the Harrisburg area and the response at each one of our stops was incredible.”

The new Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will be unveiled this weekend on Saturday, July 1 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 99 Dietrich Valley Road in Kutztown, at the Settler Ridge Vineyards.

For more information on the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck and for updates on their whereabouts, you can click here.

“Cindy and Pete have been very thoughtful in their growth,” Jim Tselikis, Cousins Maine Lobster co-founder said. “They have been just as focused on bringing Cousins Maine Lobster to the cities in their territory as they have been in reaching smaller towns. The mobility of our food trucks creates an opportunity to provide the best lobster in the world to guests in markets where lobster or seafood traditionally would not be available. And as a result, they have built a loyal following and great demand.”