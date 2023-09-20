(WHTM) – Harrisburg International Airport is receiving $9,776,896 in new infrastructure funding and Lancaster Airport is receiving $5,679,209 from the United States Department of Transportation announced today by Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and Senator John Fetterman (D-PA.)

“These awards for South Central Pennsylvania’s airports add to the consistent flow of much-needed funds to serve travelers in one of the fastest-growing regions in Pennsylvania,” said Senator Casey. “Rehabilitating runways and expanding tarmacs will make these two airports safer and more efficient. A safe, effective airport means a better experience for travelers and greater investment in the region’s economy.”

“I’m very proud that this federal funding is going towards these airports in Harrisburg and Lititz,” said Senator Fetterman. “This funding, combined with additional investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is making sure airports across Pennsylvania can serve our local communities. It’s an honor to join with my colleagues to announce this important funding.”

According to the press release, Harrisburg International Airport will use the funds to expand the airport’s apron.

Since 2021, Harrisburg International Airport has received $48,399,009 in federal investments.

Lancaster has received $10,293,979 since 2021 and will be using the new funs for runway rehabilitation.