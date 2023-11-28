YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is not every day that little kids get to hear a story read to them by the author of that book!

But that is exactly what happened on Tuesday at Glatfelter Memorial Libary in Spring Grove, York County.

Local author M.J. McClusky read a holiday story for children. They also got to sing and dance.

“It’s just an invaluable service that they do for the community to be able to have a place where I can bring my only granddaughter, where she can be socialized with other children in a positive atmosphere,” Grandmother Chris Iati said.

Those who are interested in other upcoming York County Library Story times can click here for more information.