MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania-based High Road Brewing Company announced that they will be holding a grand opening celebration for their taproom on Monday, October 16 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The High Road Taproom offers a variety of handcrafted cocktails, PA-preferred wines and spirits, and a rotating assortment of local brews from 12 different taps. According to High Road Brewing Company, in addition to their own popular beers, they also offers Troges, Pizza Boy, Yuengling, and more.

The High Road Taproom is located at 146 Walden Way in Mechanicsburg.

“We are excited to invite Central Pennsylvania beer enthusiasts to our Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting to discover our new popular local brews, made from flavorful seasonal ingredients, while helping us to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Owner Lindsay Dunn said.

According to High Road Brewing Company, the High Road Taproom’s grand opening celebration will feature live music by Phil Cannizzaro, light appetizers, and themed specialty drinks to benefit breast cancer awareness.

Other food options will also be available from the 717 Taco Food Truck.

“We are grateful to our local community, PA beer enthusiasts and friends who love grabbing a bite to eat, sipping on quality craft beers and other beverages while catching local entertainment in a relaxing and quaint atmosphere. We are proud to be joining a long list of renowned PA breweries producing some great local beer,” Dunn added.