CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are raising money to “wash away Alzheimer’s.”

KCA Wealth Management hosted a car wash fundraiser outside its office in Camp Hill and

organizers say the money raised will support Alzheimer’s care, research and support.

The issue hits close to home for the company’s president, whose mother lives with the disease.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“She worked hard all her life, and now, can’t even enjoy the retirement she worked so hard to build,” said Brian Kennedy, president of KCA Wealth Management. “Just be able to give back, do it and help my mom, even though she doesn’t know she’s in a home now, but she kind of knows what we’re doing, which is a great thing. But our team is here and they love the fact they can get out into the community, raise awareness as well and be part of the community.”

The fifth annual benefit car wash coincides with the observance of June as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.