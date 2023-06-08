CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chick-fil-A recently confirmed that it will be closing a local Midstate restaurant for upcoming renovations.

abc27 news recently reported that Chick-fil-A submitted land development plans to the Borough of Chambersburg to reconfigure their drive-thru lanes at 970 Norland Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Deputy Manager for the Borough of Chambersburg Phil Wolgemuth, the land development plans were submitted back on May 16, 2022, and were recently proposed to the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, June 6.

The proposed land development plans would reconfigure Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru by adding a second drive-thru lane and they would add canopies over the drive-thru as well.

According to a Chick-fil-A representative, as a result of these construction plans, local residents can anticipate the restaurant being temporarily closed in early 2024.

Chick-fil-A’s full statement reads:

While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A Chambersburg is planning to close in early 2024 for renovations. Updates will include improvements to the drive-thru to enhance traffic flow as well as designated pick-up areas to improve the guest experience, among others. The restaurant is working with the City of Chambersburg to approve plans and we look forward to remaining a part of the community and continuing to serve our customers with great food and remarkable service. Chick-Fil-A represenative

Moving forward, the proposed Land Development Plan must be reviewed and recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission, and then approved by Town Council. According to Wolgemuth, the plan must then be recorded with the Franklin County Register and Recorder.

Once the plan is recorded and approved, Chick-fil-A will then need to secure a Land Use Permit from the Borough of Chambersburg, followed by a Uniform Construction Code Permit from the Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance.

It is still unknown when the project is anticipated to break ground and when exactly the restaurant will close its doors for construction.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.