Wednesday's hometown heroes are going through miles of yarn!

A group of women at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill are knitting and crocheting 125 shawls for children at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

The women belong to the church’s “Prayer Shawl Ministry,” and will make 125 shawls to mark the church’s 125th anniversary.

“They’re made with love and caring for all the children in particular who unfortunately have to be in a hospital and hopefully they bring some smiles and joy,” said Donna Campbell of Trinity Lutheran Church.

“The joy that someone is thinking about them and that they’re not alone,” added Terry Powell, another church member.

The church has delivered 70 shawls so far and is also crafting mini shawls after learning that many young patients bring their dolls to the hospital.