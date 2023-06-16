RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — A local coffee shop owner will soon unveil his new brick-and-mortar shop that has been under construction for more than two years.

Back in September 2015, York County native Kris Kelley opened his first-ever brick-and-mortar coffee shop called the Rustic Cup. This debut location was located in East Prospect on 50 West Maple Street.

According to Kelley, owning the Rustic Cup was a huge learning experience for him, since he had previously never owned and operated a coffee shop prior. After learning everything that he could from this debut location, he finally decided to close it in December 2022.

“East Prospect is just a small town and at the time of opening Rustic Cup, I didn’t know anything about running a coffee shop,” Kelley explained. “It gave me a chance to learn, and now I want to take that knowledge and create Grounding.”

Grounding is what Kelley refers to as “the evolution of Rustic Cup”, and it is also a ‘DBA’ for the former Rustic Cup as well. According to Kelley, the new Grounding coffee shop will take a more traditional approach to its wide selection of specialty coffee drinks.

“We are going to focus on high quality, specialty coffee drinks [at Grounding],” Kelley said.”[Grounding] is going to be a bigger and better version of Rustic Cup.”

According to Kelley, he began looking for new coffee shop spaces back in 2017, before finally being offered the opportunity to build a new location with the help of Jordan Ilyes, who owns the building where Grounding will reside – Ilyes had previously done renovations to the McAllister Hotel in York.

The new Grounding coffee shop location on 252 North Franklin Street in Red Lion is currently still under construction, but the only things left to do are mainly cosmetic. According to Kelley, once the build is finished, the new space will occupy luxury apartments, the Black Cap Brewing Company, and Grounding.

Upon the new coffee shop’s completion, it will come equipped with:

Smoothie bar

Courtyard

Upstairs mezzanine

Upstairs Japanese-style sitting room and a lot more!

The new Grounding storefront will be approximately 2,200 square feet in size and will be capable of seating about 50 guests at a time. According to Kelley, once Grounding is open, it will also offer a small food menu, which will feature a lot of sugar-free options.

According to Kelley, he plans on creating between 8 and 12 jobs to start – though this number could grow in the future since Kelley plans to add a roastery and a mobile cappuccino cart for weddings and events.

Anyone who is interested in applying for a job at the future Grounding can reach out to info@groundingcoffee.com.

Upon opening the new Grounding, guests can expect their hours of operation to be:

Thursdays – Tuesdays // 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It’s hard to put into words – I am filled with nervousness and excitement,” Kelley stated. “It is a real mix of emotions [opening soon], but I am mostly excited. I mean, eight years ago I knew nothing about coffee and now I can’t wait to serve it!”

According to Kelley, he hopes to have Grounding’s grand opening by August 1, 2023.

