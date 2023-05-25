(WHTM) — Tonight’s hometown heroes are on a bicycle journey to raise money and awareness.

Jodi O’Donnell-Ames and her husband Benton founded “Hope Loves Company,” a non-profit that supports the children of patients with the debilitating disease ALS.

Ten years later, the couple started their first bicycle ride from New Hope, Pa. to Love, West Virginia – a 350 mile journey!

On Friday night they will arrive at the Quality Inn in York and Saturday night they will be at the Super 8 in Gettysburg.

The couple has raised $8,000 of their $10,000 goal. The money will fund scholarships, care packages and virtual camps for children of ALS patients.