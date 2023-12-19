(WHTM) — A local dental group is helping patients left stranded after their dental provider shut down.

Months after filing for bankruptcy, SmileDirectClub shut down about a week ago, leaving millions of customers without treatment.

Now Verber Dental Group is stepping in to help — offering free or discounted dental care to former smile direct patients.

“Suddenly stopping orthodontic treatment is not a very good place for a patient to be, that can cause a lot of bite problems and damaged teeth and gums and oral structures without a properly completed bite, so we felt that we had an obligation to try to help these patients,” CE Dr. Michael Verber saud.

Patients looking for help can contact any Verber Dental location or visit their website.