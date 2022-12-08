HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner.

The building was put on a trailer that will move it to its new location in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, Dec. 10.

“It’s a historic structure, it’s been part of the community all these years. We’re really excited to take it to the west shore and grow our network and our community there,” said Stavros Katsifis, the project manager for the relocation.

After the move, the diner will change its “East Shore Diner” name.