DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Local fire departments used an empty house that was set to be demolished for structure fire training.

“Having a live building to burn as we do behind us here gives us more of a realistic environment for fire behavior,” said Deputy Chief Brett Graham with Lower Paxton Township.

More than a dozen volunteer firefighters from Lower Paxton Township’s three volunteer fire departments took advantage of the empty house on Locust Lane. They are training for the call no firefighter wants to get but is always prepared for.

“I think that is key to what we’re able to do with these acquired structures, is just to give them a little snippet of what it’s like when, when, the actual event occurs,” said Lower Paxton Township director of public safety Adam Kosheba.

Straw and wooden pallets were used to set the fire. Crews then worked through possible scenarios while battling the flames, preparing them for real emergencies.

“It’s extremely important that they understand that…the fire is going to react differently. The conditions inside are going to get a lot worse, can, visibility is going to be dramatically decreased from another building. And you’re going to feel, the heat on your body as the temperatures are rising in there and the fires are increasing. And even when you start to apply water and get the conversion in there with steam and putting the fire out, you’re going to feel that a lot differently than in a normal training building,” said Kosheba.

Graham says these firefighters don’t get this type of training often.

“The environmental impacts and things like that, they kind of put a halt on it. But we’ve been able to kind of get those reins loosened up a little bit with working with DEP to make sure it’s safe and we’re not, you know, having a negative impact,” said Graham.

Not just environmental impacts, the real hold-up is finding buildings that are getting ready to be demolished.



The training wrapped up around 4 p.m.