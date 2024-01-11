(WHTM) – A Millersburg firefighter died in a vehicle accident on Wednesday, Jan. 10 in Marion County, South Carolina.

Clarissa Martin, 22, joined the Millersburg Fire Company as a firefighter on Dec. 10, 2019, before she moved to South Carolina where she joined the Marion Fire Rescue Department.

Courtesy of Millersburg Fire Company

Courtesy of Millersburg Fire Company

Courtesy of Millersburg Fire Company

Courtesy of Millersburg Fire Company

The Millersburg Fire Company stated on social media, “Clarissa was a devoted friend, had an outgoing personality, and loved animals, she always brightened up the room with her humor and will be sorely missed.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Martin was also a part of the volunteer team for the Marion County SC Animal Shelter which stated on social media, “We are absolutely devastated. Your loud laugh and the crinkled face you made when you laughed and would throw your head back. Clarissa you are loved beyond measure and will forever have a permanent spot on our Marion County Shelter Team. Until we see you again Clarissa watch over our us.”