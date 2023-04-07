(WHTM) — Today is known as Good Friday in the Christian faith, and Carlisle is celebrating.

Groups of people walked through Downtown praying and making stops that coincide with the 14 stations of the cross and the final hours in the life of Jesus.

“It is one of the ways we as Christian folks remember the journey of Jesus and the Easter season. And just being able to personally, and as a community, engage in the journey leading up to the cross and the resurrection that we celebrate at Easter,” said Pastor Ryan Brown of the New Life Community Church.

The Harrisburg group Pax Christi, which uses the Bible to spark dialogue about relevant social issues, also celebrated by walking in Downtown Harrisburg and making 14 stops.

Good Friday traditions include penance, fasting, and praying.