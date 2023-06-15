DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area is holding its second annual “Poochella” music festival this Saturday, June 17.

The event is set to take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the cost to attend is by donation.

“Break out your tie-dye, bell bottoms, and flower crowns, and join us for a one-of-a-kind music festival located right at our shelter!” the shelter wrote on the event’s Facebook page.

The shelter is located at 7790 Grayson Road in Harrisburg and leashed dogs will be welcome outside, but not inside, according to the shelter’s website.

Attendees of the event will be able to purchase cans of beer from Hershey-based brewery YAH Brew. The limited release cans will feature images of the winning dog and cat from the brewery’s recent “Peace, Love, & Paws Crowler Contest,” during which participants submitted photos of their pets and voted on the winners.

Other local vendors at the festival will include the Lancaster-based Good Life Ice Cream who will offer homemade ice cream and puppy scoops, as well as The Apple Crate food trailer which will be selling apple-infused BBQ, burgers and more.

The event’s activities include live music by local musicians performed both inside and outside, temporary tattoos for people and temporary spray tattoos for dogs.

Visitors will also be able to visit the event’s tie-dye station, stop by the PA Party Wheels 1979 Volkswagen Bus Photo Booth or shop for pet-themed art, signs and crafts from the Bristle and Board Creative Workshop.