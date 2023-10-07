BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Charges have been filed in a deadly September hit-and-run in Berks County against a local man.

According to Northern Berks Regional Police, Moshe Notis, 28, of Lancaster County, was the driver who hit and killed Anson Burkholder along Route 222 in Maidencreek Township, in the area of Richmaiden Road and Pleasant Hill Road.

Burkholder was discovered by his brother after he did not show up for dinner, dead in a cornfield along the shoulder of the roadway along with a broken bicycle tire. Police say that Burkholder had left on a bike to tend and feed animals on a farm.

Parts of a black vehicle were also found in the area, such as a front bumper, tire and fender, and according to police, the type of vehicle that Notis drove was a black 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan.

A report came through by a witness, who learned of the deadly hit-and-run crash, that Notis’ minivan had a lot of damage to the front passenger side and that when he was questioned about it, Notis gave two different answers, police say.

The minivan was found at Notis’ home in Lancaster Township by police, and it appeared as if he was trying to fix the damage the vehicle sustained.

Vehicle parts that were found at the scene of the crash, belonged to the minivan, police say. There was a metal suspender clip that belonged to the broken one on the vehicle’s grill.

Notis faces charges that include felony counts of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, along with multiple summary counts of failing to stop and render aid, failure to not notify police of accident/injury/death, careless driving – unintentional death, depositing waste on a highway and illegally passing a bicycle.

Notis is out of Berks County Prison after he posted his bail which was set at $100,000, and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 28.