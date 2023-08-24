FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A head-on crash with a tractor-trailer resulted in one person dead in Franklin County on Monday, Aug. 21, according to state police.

The crash report states that 69-year-old Ernest Bowens, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder south along the 9000 block of Olde Scotland Road in Southampton Township.

Around 7:40 p.m., Bowens ended up crossing the double yellow lines and hit a 2009 Navistar head-on and the force of the impact caused the Nissan to catch fire, troopers say.

Bowens was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states, while the other driver was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The crash caused an hours-long closure and was one of two fatal crashes reported that night.