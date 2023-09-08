CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A Chambersburg man is facing attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed his father with a knife.

Oscar Lopez-Marquez, 21, allegedly said “I stabbed him” in a 911 call on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at around 5:30 p.m., according to the charges filed by Chambersburg Police.

While on the phone with 911, Lopez-Marquez stated he wanted to talk with police, and he was detained when officers arrived at the home along Lincoln Way East, according to the criminal complaint.

“If I’m going to be honest, I almost tried- I stabbed my dad,” Lopez-Marquez allegedly said in the 911 call, according to the complaint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

EMS was treating the father for a stab wound near his spine before he was flown to a trauma center, police said. He told police that Lopez-Marquez allegedly held a knife to his throat before he was stabbed in the back.

Police discovered that Lopez-Marquez stabbed his father while he was working, and repeatedly said that he was going to kill him, according to the complaint. There was blood on the back porch of the home.

A witness tried to wrestle the knife away from Lopez-Marquez and ended up sustaining a cut on their finger.

Other than attempted homicide, Lopez-Marquez faces charges that include felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

Lopez-Marquez is currently locked up in Franklin County Jail with bail denied because “no amount of money or conditions will keep public safe,” online court documents state.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19.