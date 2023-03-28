(WHTM) — Construction workers are in high demand, and some middle schoolers in the Midstate got a chance to learn about the career!

ABC Keystone held a three-day event that gave seventh and eighth graders hands-on experiences with masonry, plumbing, fabrication, and other careers alongside professionals.

“We spend time in the middle school because kids need to make these decisions sooner rather than later, especially if they want to get into a career and technical center. Sometimes they need to make that decision by ninth grade,” said Stephanie Larkin of ABC Keystone.

The students also learned CPR and the importance of safety while working in construction.