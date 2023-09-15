(WHTM) – September is Hunger Action Month and a local non-profit is working to end hunger in the Midstate.

Down Daily Bread Center helps hundreds who live unsheltered and without basic needs. They provide shelter, meals, and access to assistance programs.

Representative Patty Kim (D-Dauphin and Cumberland) and Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh were there to remind people of the resources that are available.

Arkoosh said, “Hunger is all around us, we probably all have friends, family members, and neighbors that are experiencing food insecurity, and this month is the time to really lift that up.”

Data from Feeding America shows south-central Pennsylvania has more than 157,000 people who experience food insecurity daily, including 25,000 in Dauphin County alone.