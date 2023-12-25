(WHTM) — A Cumberland County non-profit is making sure veterans and people in recovery have support during the holidays.

The holidays can be a hard time for many people. That’s why Just For Today (JFT) Recovery and Veteran Support Services in Lemoyne put on a Christmas Eve dinner.

“For people in recovery or veterans. It can be a very lonely time. It can be a very challenging time,” Steve Barndt, executive director of JFT Recovery said.

Barndt says they have been doing this for the past 8 years. Opening their doors to familiar faces and new people coming in for a holiday meal.

Emilio Oquendo is in recovery. He’s made this event a holiday tradition.

“This year I wasn’t able to be with family so to be here you know with everybody… I feel home, this is my second home,” Oquendo said.

It’s a safe place for those in recovery and veterans to come and go as they please, watch football, hang out, eat and everyone gets a present.

“We are family here,” Barndt said. “I’m a recovering addict myself, so I’ve experienced what all of these people are experiencing and still do.”

Barndt knows this time of year can be a struggle.

If you know someone in recovery or a veteran if you can, check in on them during the holidays.

And if you are struggling, Oquendo says you don’t have to be alone.

“You never have to be alone, you don’t have to be alone in this,” he said.

Recovery from addiction is possible. For help, please call the free and confidential treatment referral hotline (1-800-662-HELP), or visit findtreatment.gov.