LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A flag-raising ceremony was held at Lancaster General Health to honor organ donors, recipients, and a special employee.

Family and staff members came together outside the hospital for a moment of silence to remember Lilian Fuentes, who died after a brain aneurysm last June.

Fuentes worked at the hospital as a housekeeper for 20 years and was remembered as a selfless person. Fuentes also gave the gift of life to others as an organ donor.

“But I know the impact by helping more than 50 to 75 (people) with the donation of their skin, her organs and all. It brings us comfort as a family that we know she’s helping give life, and in a way lives on by helping to continue that happiness for others,” said Veronica Ruiz, Lilian’s niece.

Lilian’s family raised the donor flag, which will stay up throughout the month of April, in her honor.

April is designated as National Donate Life Month in honor of those who donate and provide transplants.