(WHTM) — The Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness is getting federal money to tackle the issue in Dauphin County.

It’s a $2.3 million grant that can be used for housing and to treat mental health issues and substance use disorders.

“With numbers rising the way that they are, or just kind of running steady at a high rate, this money is critical because it helps with funding a certain set of needs that you don’t find under homeless prevention,” said Dennise Hill, president of the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness.

Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness says the grant money will help them get to the root causes of homelessness.