(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes want job hunters to look their best without breaking the bank.

“Suits to Careers Inc.” is holding its spring inventory reduction sale. The non-profit provides affordable professional clothing for men and women seeking new jobs or to build their workplace wardrobes.

The organization also helps with networking.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“We also offer them a network of support and career development tools. And after they land the job, they can come back and we’ll give them additional clothing,” said Joann Romain, chief program officer at the Harrisburg YWCA.

The sale starts on Wednesday, May 17, and runs through Sunday, May 21, on the first floor of the Harrisburg Mall.