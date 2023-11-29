CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is National Package Protection Day, which means it is time to keep your delivered items safe.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Packages will be arriving soon. But porch pirates could be attempting to steal them. Homeowners should be on alert during these high delivery times.

Chambersburg Police have some tips for residents.

“If you know you’re not going to be home when you expect a package try having it delivered to a neighbor or give the delivery service specific instructions on where to place the package. don’t be a victim,” Co-responder for Chambersburg Police Jenn Ewing said.

Getting a PO Box or having a package delivered to your work are also good alternatives.