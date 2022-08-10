SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township Police Department and the Station 32 Progress Fire Company will face off in a charity softball game on August 14 at 7 p.m. The game will take place at Veteran’s Park.

The event’s goal is to raise money for the police department’s K9 program.

There will be a barbeque, 50/50 raffle, and K9 t-shirts for sale. A K9 demonstration will take place after the softball game.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

The captain of the losing softball team will wear a “bite suit” to be featured in the K9 demonstration.

The police department and fire company are asking for $1 donations to watch the game. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Susquehanna Township Police Department’s K9 Unit.