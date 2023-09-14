HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, locally owned nostalgic collectibles shop will soon be making its debut in Midtown Harrisburg.

The new “vintage modern” collectibles shop The Rummagers is owned and operated by Krista Harper and her husband ‘Nipsey.’

Many Central Pennsylvanians may know Nipsey as the morning radio host of The People’s Morning Show on 105.7 The X.

According to Krista, she and ‘Nipsey’ first met in 2015, and quickly discovered their shared love for collecting nostalgic memorabilia. A few years later, in 2019 she and Nipsey began sharing their collections at a local vendor space they rented together.

“We rented a vendor space for the past four years, but we recently decided to take the leap and transition into our own shop,” Krista explained.

The couple’s new, approximately 700-square-foot storefront in Midtown is going to feature a vast variety of Krista and Nipsey’s handpicked, modern vintage collections. According to Krista, she likes to tell everybody that The Rummagers “will have a little bit of everything.”

Some of these vintage pop cultural collections will include:

Wall art

Books

Movies

Video games

Toys

Vinyl records

Magazines

Clothing

Trading cards and a lot more!

“One big thing here [at The Rummagers] is to show people a piece of history and to give them a sense of nostalgia when they come in,” Krista added.

In addition to the handpicked collectibles, The Rummagers will also be featuring artwork from a new local artist every month. According to Krista, for their first month of operation, they will be featuring work from a local artist named Phil George.

The Rummagers, which is located at 1419 North 3rd Street, is set to have its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, September 15 at 4:30 p.m.

Following their grand opening, their hours of operation will be:

Thursdays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“[Opening The Rummagers] feels incredible – it’s a dream come true,” Krista said. “I have been quietly manifesting this idea ever since I was in college. We are just grateful for the opportunity and are really excited to be a part of Midtown!”