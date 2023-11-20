DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A local non-profit that helps families in need wants to make sure everyone has a Thanksgiving meal this year.

All You Can Inc. partnered with students in the Steelton Highspire School District for its annual “Give Thanks” meal distribution at the Harrisburg bus station.

The menu had all the traditional holiday fixings. Organizers say people look forward to this every year.

“Families are struggling just to make ends meet and there are great, respectable organizations like ours, All You Can with integrity that these families rely on year after year and we will be here year after year, and we will not let them down,” All You Can Inc. director Ralph Rodriguez said.

This was the 11th year for the event.