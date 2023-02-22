HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced on Wednesday that it has awarded more than $2.7 million in grant funding to 140 education agencies across the state for new food service equipment in school cafeterias.

Schools will use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.

Below are the schools in the Midstate that are receiving these grants

County Organization Appliance Grant Dauphin Roman Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Harrisburg PA Inc- Paradise School Gas Convection Oven $9,042.00 York Crispus Attucks Youth Build Charter School Reach-in Freezer $4,044.00 Lancaster Ephrata Area School District: Clay Elementary School Blast Chiller Freezer $9,667.39 Lancaster Ephrata Area School District: Highland Elementary School Blast Chiller Freezer $9,667.39 Franklin Fannett-Metal School District: Fannett-Metal Senior High School Gas Convection Oven $9,160.82 Lebanon Palmyra Area School District Palmyra Area Middle School Gas Conveyor Oven $26,782.88 Cumberland Shippensburg Area School District Shippensburg Area Middle School Electric Convection Oven $16,499.00 Dauphin St Catherine Laboure School Range $9,505.00 Dauphin St Joan of Arc School Electric Convection Oven $21,655.00

“In order for students to learn, grow, and thrive, they need access to healthy and nutritious meals—both in and out of the classroom,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “The Food Service Equipment grants enable schools to have high-functioning equipment and well-equipped cafeterias so that they may better serve hungry minds and bellies each and every day.”

Funding for the grants is made available through the US Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program.