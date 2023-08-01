NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The Little Buffalo State Park swimming pool will be operating on a modified schedule through Labor Day due to a lifeguard shortage.

The pool located in Newport in Perry County, will be closed Tuesday, August 1, Wednesday August 2, Tuesday, August 8 and Wednesday, August 9.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 3 through Monday, August 7, and Thursday, August 10 through Sunday, August 13.

The park anticipates partial closures of the swimming pool and its features due to limited staffing during this time.

Starting Monday, August 14 the pool will be closed during the week, Monday through Friday.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20, as well as on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.

The pool will also be open Saturday, September 2 through Monday, September 4, for the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. Partial closures of the pool and its features are also expected during this time due to staffing.