(WHTM)– The holiday season can be a difficult time for people struggling with substance use disorder.

JFT Recovery and Veterans Support Services, located at 300 Market Street in Lemoyne, are trying to help on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve by hosting dinners open to anyone. On Christmas Eve, everyone also gets a gift.

“The holiday season’s one of the toughest for people in recovery, especially if they don’t have family members or friends they can get with during the time period, not just the day because it’s a month-long process,” outreach coordinator for JFT Justin Barndt said. “I remember being depressed when I didn’t have anybody when I was in active addiction.”

JFT says the best way to help is by donating supplies or money. A local foundation is matching up to $150,000.