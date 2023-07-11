DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are warning people in Lower Paxton Township to lock their car doors after an uptick in break-ins and thefts.

In the last few weeks, township police say they made several arrests and closed more than two dozen cases. However, the thefts keep happening and police say it is just a crime of opportunity.

Police say this kind of crime happens all year long, but they do see more over the summer. These thefts are often committed by kids or teenagers, taking whatever they can get their hands on like money, electronics, jewelry and even guns.

But while this is common it’s also preventable.

Police say don’t leave your keys or valuables in your car, and always make sure to lock your doors.

“If they just take that extra second, extra minute or few seconds, few moments and lock their doors, and just that simple task can really prevent them from being a victim of a crime,” Lower Paxton Township Police Department Sergeant Autumn Lupey said.

Police also say if you see anything suspicious or are the victim of a theft to report it as soon as possible. This gives officers a better chance of catching the suspect and getting back anything they stole.