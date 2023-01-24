CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A non-emergency lockdown was lifted at Cedar Cliff High School on Tuesday after a K9 search.

According to the school the search was a “preventative measure that reflects our commitment to eliminating drugs and other controlled substances from our schools.”

“In addition to any legal or criminal charges filed by the police, anyone found to be in possession of prohibited items during the search will face disciplinary consequences. The school district’s policy is not to release specific student discipline information.”

The district says they will have no further comment regarding the outcome of the search.

The lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:20 a.m. The school offered thanks to all those involved in the search.