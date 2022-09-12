HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rowland Academy was temporarily placed in a precautionary lockdown after a report of a weapon might be used after school.

The lockdown was implemented at 11:35 a.m. after school administrators received the report and contacted the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Administrators conducted a search of the classroom in question and no weapon was found. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 12:36 p.m. and all staff and students are reported to be safe with classes resuming.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police will maintain a presence at Rowland Academy until school is dismissed.

The lockdown happened hours after a Lancaster County school also temporarily went into lockdown for a social media report of a gun. No weapon was found and classes resumed with all students and staff safe.