LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A desk manufacturer that is based in London, named Technology Desking, recently opened a new operations center in the Midstate.

According to Technology Desking, they are a leading, global manufacturer of trading desks, control room consoles, and other office technology. Specifically, the company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installing furniture products for the workplace.

Technology Desking has done projects for many big companies, such as Netflix, Boeing, Chevron, and more, according to their website.

The new 10,971-square-foot operations center in Lititz is meant to ensure that the company has the capacity to meet growing customer demand and to expedite delivery times to major east coast cities. This is due to the new facility’s close proximity to the I-95 corridor, according to Technology Desking.

It should be noted that this new facility is located on a 1.9-acre site, and is more than double the size of Technology Desking’s previous base.

“Our new operations center will help Technology Desking serve its existing client base. It will also create new business opportunities in and around Lancaster and Philadelphia,” Technology Desking’s Principal Phil Clay said. “The new center allows us to hold more stock of our standard products, thus providing shorter lead times. We can also store client product.”

Technology Desking was founded back in 1992 and today has showrooms across the globe, which can be found in: New York City, Hong Kong, and London.