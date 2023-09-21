ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Sep 21, 2023 / 07:45 AM EDT
Updated: Sep 21, 2023 / 07:45 AM EDT
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Londonderry Elementary School, located within the Lower Dauphin School District, will be closed today, September 21 due to a water problem.
The closure is only affecting the elementary school.
