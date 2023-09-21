LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time Chinese restaurant recently announced that it would be closing its doors after 49 years of operation.

Grand China, a popular Lancaster County Chinese restaurant located at 1509 Oregon Pike, recently announced on Facebook that it would be officially closing its doors on Thursday, September 21.

Grand China’s full Facebook announcement reads:

“It is with great pleasure and bittersweet sadness, we announce our retirement after serving Lancaster for 49 years. We have made incredible friends we call our family and have thoroughly enjoyed meeting so many wonderful people and sharing part of our culture and tradition. Our last day tentatively is next Thursday September 21st and we may be partially open for takeout Friday. We hope you remain in contact with us! Please feel free to leave a message or post anytime. God bless you all!”

According to their DoorDash website, some of the most commonly ordered dishes were the Crab Ragoons, General Tso’s Chicken, Fried Dumplings, House Lo Mein, and their Pork or Chicken Fried Rice.

Frequent visitors of the popular Chinese restaurant took to Facebook to show their appreciation for the long-time establishment following their announcement:

One person says, “Enjoyed the food there so much. The best in the County.”

Another person commented “Thank you SOOO much for the delicious food and incredibly kind service for so many years! We have been enjoying Grand China for 33 of those 49 years and loved every meal and every conversation.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.