YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The property that was formerly occupied by the popular Weiner World Restaurant & Lounge was recently sold.

Weiner World Restaurant & Lounge originally opened its doors in York County back in 1976, according to their website. It had started as “a simple hot dog shop” and over the years grew to be more of family style restaurant.

Back on July 30, 2021 the owners of Weiner World Restaurant & Lounge announced on Facebook that they would be closing their doors after 45 years in business.

Their closure announcement read:

“It is with a heavy heart that after 45 years Wiener World will be closing it doors. I would like to take the time to thank our customers and our community for their support over the many years. I also would like to thank the staff for the devotion and dedication and hard work over those years. God bless you all and God bless America”

According to NAI CIR, the former home of Wieners World Restaurant & Lounge, located on 2310 Industrial Highway, was recently “sold to [an] investor.”

This 1.20-acre property features a 4,000-square-foot restaurant space that was built back in 1976, according to the listing. The property includes ample outside parking and has enough space inside the restaurant for 95 guests, and also boasts an additional bar area.

It is still unknown who purchased the property and what the space will become.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.