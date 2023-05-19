EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time family-owned restaurant in Lancaster County will be closing its doors early next month.

Bright’s Restaurant announced on April 29 that they will be closing their doors in the upcoming weeks. According to the Facebook announcement, Bright’s current owner cited a lack of staff and a lack of time with her son as the reasons for the upcoming closure.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to abc27’s media partner LNP, the family restaurant initially closed back in October 2021 after 55 years of operation and then reopened in January 2022 under the ownership of a long-time employee, Beverly Mellinger.

Bright’s Restaurant originally opened back in 1966. According to their website, the restaurant had previously been run by three generations of Bright’s family members.

The Facebook announcement of Bright’s Restaurant’s closure reads:

It is with great sadness that I must inform you all that I have made the decision to close Bright’s June 4th, 2023. Due to lack of staff, I can’t continue at this pace and be able to be present for my son. With all of this being said, it’s been an absolute blast the past year and a half, I appreciate everyone’s support and the incredible support from my staff. Please come in over the next month to see us off, and use up any gift cards! Bright’s Restaurant

Bright’s Restaurant is located at 1025 South State Street in Ephrata, and their updated hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Saturdays // 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sundays // 5:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It is still unknown what business will take over the former Bright’s property following its June 4 closure.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.