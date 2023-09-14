HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time restaurant and sports pub that is known for its stromboli recently announced that it is closing its Harrisburg location.

abc27 news reported back in June when Your Place Restaurant & Sports Pub announced on Facebook that they would be closing their Hershey location on 1077 West Governor Road. Shortly after their June 19 closure, it was discovered that the popular Mexican restaurant named El Rodeo would be taking over the space in the near future.

Recently, on Wednesday, September 13 Your Place Restaurant & Sports Pub announced that they would now be closing their Harrisburg location, on 2270 Kohn Road in Harrisburg.

Their Facebook announcement reads:

The last day for the Harrisburg YP will be this Sunday 9/17. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to all of our wonderful customers and staff over the years which made this location a great success. Your Place Restaurant & Sports Pub

Following their September 17 closure, there will only be one remaining Your Place Restaurant & Sports Pub in the Midstate, which can be found on 2133 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster. According to the Facebook announcement, the business’s online store will remain open 24/7 for online shipping of their stromboli.

According to their website, Your Place Restaurant & Sports Pub first opened its doors in Central Pennsylvania back in 1972. The restaurant is family-owned and operated, and although it serves a variety of traditional foods, they are most known for its “World Famous Stromboli.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.