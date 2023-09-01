LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The 45th Long’s Park Art Festival is underway in Lancaster County. There were 600 applicants that were narrowed down to 200 exhibitors.

Those attending will see ceramics, wearable fiber, woodworking, and more. For many, being an exhibitor is adventurous.

Jessica Ladd said, “It’s definitely a unique lifestyle and I have a daughter, she’s 11, so we get to travel and see new things, meet new people and I think it’s a pretty cool life.”

The Art Festival continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.