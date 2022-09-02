LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Long’s Park Art Festival is one of Lancaster’s best events over the Labor Day weekend. The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

“One of the wonderful things about a show like Long’s Park, you can find artwork or objects that are unique, they’re one of a kind, you can take it home, live with it, love it,” said Rick Faulkner, artistic director for Long’s Art Festival.

Hundreds of artists, from dozens of states, will sell their creations in the park. A one day ticket costs $15; All proceeds help fund the Long’s Park summer music series.

You can purchase tickets online, here.

The art festival has been running at Long’s Park for more than four decades.