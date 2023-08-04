LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time local coffee cafe will soon expand and open its fifth storefront location in Central Pennsylvania.

CoffeeCo is owned and operated by a husband and wife John and Heidi Smucker, who first acquired CoffeeCo back in 2015. According to John, at the time that he and his wife acquired the business from the previous owners, there was only one location.

The CoffeeCo first opened its doors in Midstate back in 1983 at the Lancaster Shopping Center, which is located at 1639 Lititz Pike. Since the Smuckers took over the company, they added three additional locations, which are located at:

2350 Lincoln Highway East (Mill Creek location, opened 2017)

504 East Main Street (New Holland location, opened 2020)

245 Bloomfield Drive (Lititz location, opened 2021)

“Well we [took over CoffeeCo] because it was a good opportunity to do something to make a difference in the community,” John said. “[Acquiring CoffeeCo] was the right thing to do at the time.”

Recently, it was announced that the owners of CoffeeCo acquired a new Lancaster County location at the Brookside development on 2701 State Road. According to John, the new location will be about 2,600 square foot in size, and will be capable of seating approximately 70 people.

The new Lancaster County location will feature CoffeeCo’s full food and drink menu, which consists of multiple breakfast sandwiches, breakfast entrees, and omelets. CoffeeCo also features brunch, lunch, and specialty drink options as well.

Upon opening the new location, the owners anticipate creating around 30 new jobs in the area. According to John, he plans on making job applications available for the new location in mid-September 2023.

The owners hope to have the new location open by the end of November 2023. Once opened, CoffeeCo’s hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. seven days a week.

“Our goal is to have people leave [CoffeeCo] feeling better than when they came in,” John added. “We are grateful for the Lancaster County community.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.