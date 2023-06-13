HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular restaurant and sports pub that is famous for stromboli recently announced it will be closing its chain location in Hershey.

Your Place Restaurant & Sports Pub recently announced on Facebook that they will be closing their location at 1077 West Governor Road in Hershey, later this month.

According to their website, Your Place Restaurant & Sports Pub first opened its doors in Central Pennsylvania back in 1972. The restaurant is family owned and operated, and although it serves a variety of traditional foods, they are most known for its “World Famous Stromboli.”

Your Place Restaurant & Sports Pub’s Facebook announcement reads:

With a heavy heart, we announce the closure of Hershey Your Place Restaurant located at 1077 West Governor Road. Our last day of operation will be Monday, June 19th, 2023. We want to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers and employees who have contributed to the success of this establishment over the years. Your Place Restaurant & Sports Pub

Although the business will be closing its Hershey location, Your Place Restaurant & Sports Pub will continue to operate its other two Central Pennsylvania locations, which are located at:

2270 Kohn Road in Harrisburg

2133 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster

In addition to keeping these two locations operational, Your Place Restaurant & Sports Pub will also continue to operate its 24/7 online store for convenient ordering and shipping.

To view their online store, you can click here.

Prior to its closure, the hours of operation for Your Place Restaurant & Sports Pub in Hershey will be: Wednesdays – Mondays // 4:00 p.m. to Midnight.

abc27 News reached out to Your Place Restaurant & Sports Pub for more information regarding their closure but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.