NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – New Cumberland Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on June 21 around 9:40 a.m. on a Lottery van in the parking lot of a Quality Gas Mart.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, the suspects are two black males with suspect one being heavier-set with a stalky build and 5’10”. Suspect two was described by police as a slender male around 5’5” and wearing a motorcycle helmet. Both suspects were wearing all black and also wearing ski masks.

According to police, suspect one grabbed the victim and held him at gunpoint while he demanded the victim go in the Lottery van and open the safe.

Police say suspect two then grabbed the money bag from the Lottery van.

The suspects also had a Federal Credit Union Money Bag, which was reported to have a printer and set of keys in it.

This is an active/ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New Cumberland Police Department at 717-774-0400.